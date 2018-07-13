Guest Opinion: Branching Out by San Juan Capistrano Library Staff and the Friends of the Library

Check out these special programs for kids that are happening at San Juan Capistrano’s library this month. Pacific Animal Productions will be visiting on Tuesday, July 17, at 2 p.m. with an engaging program full of fun facts about animals and an appearance from some of those animals themselves. Then, it is Harry Potter Day on Tuesday, July 24. Plan to arrive at 2 p.m. dressed in your Harry Potter best and be ready for crafts, puzzles and more.

And for adults, the library will host a hands-on activity featuring animal origami. No prior experience is necessary to learn some origami tricks on Wednesday, July 25, at 5 p.m. in the fireplace room.

It is not too late to join the Summer Reading Program at the San Juan Capistrano Library. This year’s theme is Reading Takes You Everywhere, and participants of all ages have been enjoying exciting adventures, amusing accounts, and far-reaching tales as they fill in their reading logs. Stop by the library and join the fun. Choose a book to take home, find out how to win some great prizes, and take part in a variety of summertime activities, storytimes and games.

Lunch at the Library continues through Thursday, July 26. Children under the age of 13 are invited to have lunch at the library Mondays through Thursdays from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Capistrano Unified School District is serving lunch in the courtyard, so sunscreen and hats are recommended.

Lastly, go see a movie at the library. The next Friends of the Library First Friday Film will be Father Figures shown on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. in La Sala. And for the kids, the library will feature Sherlock Gnomes as the First Saturday Film on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

Your help is needed! Staff is working to build a boardgame collection for the library and is requesting donations. If you have any no-longer-played boardgames, please take them to the library. Your generosity is greatly appreciated.

The “Branching Out” column is a collaboration between San Juan Capistrano Library staff and the Friends of the Library, a nonprofit that supports the library and its programs by raising funds through its on-site bookstore and special events. For more information on the library, visit www.ocpl.org or follow @SJCFriends on Facebook.