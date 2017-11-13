Photo: Courtesy of Breakthrough San Juan Capistrano
Breakthrough San Juan Fundraiser Set for Nov. 17

The Capistrano Dispatch

Local nonprofit Breakthrough San Juan Capistrano is hosting a fundraiser at Golden Spoon Frozen Yogurt on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 3-8 p.m.

Breakthrough San Juan supports local motivated students whose backgrounds are underrepresented in higher education by providing tuition-free academic programming and guidance from middle school through college graduation.

Anyone who presents a fundraiser flyer during checkout will be able to donate 20 percent of their bill to Breakthrough. (See flyer below).

Participants can also enter a raffle by posting a picture of themselves with their yogurt and using the hashtag #BTSJCisGolden and tagging Breakthrough on Facebook or on Instagram. One entry per person. A winner will be announced on Nov. 17.

Golden Spoon is located at 31654 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite J, in San Juan Capistrano.

For more information on the fundraiser, contact Jessica Dinh at 949.661.0108 ext. 1348 or email Jessica.dinh@smes.org.Golden Spoon Fundraiser Flyer-page-001

