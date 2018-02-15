Bueno Bueno Mexican Kitchen Coming to San Juan

By Emily Rasmussen, The Capistrano Dispatch

Sundried Tomato American Bistros and Catering is slated to introduce Bueno Bueno Mexican Kitchen, a new Mexican-American, fast-casual restaurant, to San Juan Capistrano on Monday, March 5.

Bueno Bueno Mexican Kitchen will feature organic Mexican cuisine with a contemporary twist, with beverages including a variety of beers, creative horchatas and mescal-based cocktails. The restaurant will boast its from-scratch eats with a visible tortilla making station and tequila sipping bar.

“Bueno Bueno Mexican Kitchen is designed to offer a culinary destination featuring contemporary Mexican cuisine in an attractive and fun environment under the theme “panza llena, corazon contento (full belly, happy heart),” a press statement said.

Near the San Juan Capistrano train depot, guests who stroll by the restaurant’s patio area and walk into the lively establishment will be introduced by American-Spanish pop and rock music, with bar and table seating.

“Years ago we started something called the family meal in the catering kitchen at our sister restaurant down the street, Sundried Tomato. The meal usually takes place in the late morning, and the cuisine is almost always Mexican. We use only the freshest and highest quality ingredients, and its always a group effort,” said Managing Partner Rob Quest in a press statement. “Everything is put onto a butcher block table, and whoever is around is always welcome. We noticed that vendors and salespeople started to time their visits around this meal. The food is so good we always say bueno bueno. Now we’re very excited to launch this concept as its own restaurant and share it with everyone.”

Bueno Bueno Mexican Kitchen is being cultivated by Quest and Reymundo Pinedo, who is creating the menu. Once open in March, the restaurant will have daily lunch and dinner, with breakfast specials on weekends at 26762 Verdugo St.