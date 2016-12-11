Now Open

In November, San Juan Capistrano residents Cedric and Michelle Choan opened the doors of Adagio San Juan, an intimate assisted living facility on the eastern side of town. The couple said their aim is to provide personal care for up to six residents in the board and care home.

“We offer different services than commercial facilities,” Cedric said of the 2,500-square-foot home. “What we offer is more of a personal home setting and one-on-one care from caregivers.”

Cedric said he and Michelle decided to open the assisted living facility because they wanted to pursue fulfilling work as a team that involved continuity of care. Both Cedric and Michelle are Residential Care for the Elderly (RCFE) certified administrators. Cedric is a board certified physician and anesthesiologist, while Michelle has worked in the health insurance industry for more than 20 years.

The couple said one of their priorities for the facility has been to employ compassionate, qualified caregivers and staff who have been trained extensively. At full capacity, the single-level home will have a 3:1 resident-to-caregiver ratio, as well as an overnight staff member.

Amenities include six private rooms, three full bathrooms, an activities director, a beauty station for hair styling, a patio and backyard, Wi-Fi, fireplaces and a fire protection sprinkler system, which Michelle said allows them to care for up to six bed-ridden residents at a time.

“This allows residents to age in place,” Michelle said. “We don’t have to move people to specific rooms because of safety features.”

Adagio also offers care services such as: planned and structured activities, including memory care; food service; arrangements for obtaining incidental medical and dental care; assistance with dressing, grooming, bathing and other personal hygiene; assistance with taking medications; and monitoring food intake and special diets.

Visiting hours at Adagio San Juan are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Residents with questions or wanting a personal tour of the facility can call 949.899.8388, email info@adagioseniorhomes.com or visit www.adagioseniorhomes.com.