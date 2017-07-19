Business Beat: Basanti Restaurant

Basanti

By Rachel Wilford

Indian food is making its debut in San Juan Capistrano with the opening of Basanti, a restaurant that owner Roshan Kumar describes as casual, neighborhood, North Indian cuisine.

Since its opening a month ago, Basanti has been hosting more and more guests every day, many of them repeat customers.

“One man has come in at least 12 times so far,” Kumar said. “The best part is when people come back and bring their family and their friends. It’s rewarding when they love our food.”

Kumar owned a restaurant in San Francisco that closed in 2010. After he and his family moved to Southern California recently, Kumar decided he wanted to open up a new restaurant. When he found the available space in April, he and his wife Shradha decided to take the leap and open Basanti in San Juan.

Kumar and Shradha were both born and raised in Nepal, but they didn’t meet until they both moved to San Francisco in the early 2000s. They have lived in Fullerton for almost two years with their two young sons and just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

During his youth, Kumar said that his father was his cooking mentor and that they used to cook together often.

“Every Saturday in Nepal, we would always cook extra food for anyone who wanted to come by,” Kumar said. “We always had many visitors and my father loved cooking for them.”

Basanti’s menu features traditional Indian dishes such as a variety of tandoori entrees, curries and naan bread.

The couple chose the name Basanti for the restaurant because the word means “spring.” Kumar said he plans to decorate the inside of the restaurant with many vibrant colors and artwork once they are able to get more settled in.

Kumar said he puts his heart and soul into the food he cooks for his guests. He can be found making traditional Indian dishes in the restaurant’s kitchen with the help of his co-chef Bobino Bires. Bires is originally from Bombay (now called Mumbai) and Kumar is thankful to have Bires cooking by his side.

“Cooking is my first love,” Kumar said. “It is the thing I fell in love with before I fell in love with my wife.”