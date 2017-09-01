Business Beat: Brush Salon Celebrates Six Years in San Juan Capistrano

The Capistrano Dispatch

On Sept. 1, Brush Salon in downtown San Juan Capistrano celebrates its six-year anniversary.

Since opening, the popular salon has consistently earned gold and silver rankings for its haircuts, specialty beauty services and customer service in The Dispatch’s annual “Best of San Juan Capistrano People’s Choice Horseshoe Awards.”

Brush Salon owner Maureen Scafuri said she feels her business has been successful in San Juan because they always aim to put their guests first.

“Their experience is of the utmost importance to us, and they are truly valued,” Scafuri said. “Our community at Brush, between our staff and guests, has become so positive and lively. We wholeheartedly appreciate everyone who has made Brush what it is today.”