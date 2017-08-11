Now Open

Capistrano Skate

32158 Camino Capistrano, Suite 103

800.918.2346

www.capistranoskate.com

By Allison Jarrell

Capistrano Skate—San Juan’s very first skate shop—opened its doors last month. The highly anticipated family-owned shop celebrated its official grand opening on July 29 with a San Juan Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.

Owners Peter Carey, Steven Carey (twin brothers) and their mother, Cindie Carey, are no strangers to the San Juan community. Cindie has owned Ortega Ranch Insurance Agency off of Ortega Highway for over 30 years, and Peter and Steven spent their youth in San Clemente and attended Capistrano Valley High School.

Like many South County kids, Peter said he and his brother grew up surfing and skateboarding. The duo was even part of a movement in the late 1980s to get the city of San Clemente to build a skate park for its youth.

“I really became aware of skating when Steve and Peter and their friends pushed San Clemente to build a skate park, which they did, and when my grandson Anthony started skating,” Cindie said. “When he was 10 or so, I would drive him to the local skate parks in Laguna Hills, Ladera Ranch and San Clemente, and I saw firsthand how many kids were there and how popular skating was becoming.”

Today, Peter runs a local soccer club—Capistrano FC—and he’s the head soccer coach at San Juan Hills High School.

“All these kids love to skate,” Peter said of the youth in San Juan. “When they’re not playing soccer, they’re always skating.”

Peter said he and his family saw a need for a skate shop in town, especially with the potential incoming skate park (which has an approved location, but is still in need of funding). Capistrano Skate aims to be a one-stop shop for local skaters, offering a varied selection of name brand gear.

Peter said the shop was also a good fit for his family because of their shared passion for skateboarding. His sons, Carlos and Anthony, and Steven’s son, Abel, currently run the store, making it a true family business.

“It’s cool to have a family-owned business, because everybody gets to put their stamp on it,” Peter said.

The Carey’s are also hoping to make their mark by creating and sponsoring a new youth skate team through Capistrano Skate. Peter said the goal is to create a travel team and take the kids to competitions.

“When we were growing up, that’s how it was done,” Peter said. “The local shop would sponsor the local skaters.”

Capistrano Skate will be holding tryouts for the new skate team on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 9 a.m. at the Laguna Hills Skate Park.

Store hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on upcoming events, follow Capistrano Skate on Facebook or Instagram @capistranoskate.