Business Beat: Flame Broiler to Open Location in San Juan Capistrano

New Business

Flame Broiler

31878 Del Obispo Street, Unit 116

www.flamebroilerusa.com

By Emily Rasmussen

Flame Broiler, known for serving to-go rice bowls, will be opening a new location in the coming weeks.

The location is the first for owner Rishi Rathod, who lives in Rancho Santa Margarita. Rathod said he has worked with other Flame Broiler locations, as other family members of his operate nearly 15 of the chains that feature entrees with beef, chicken or tofu, with vegetables and brown or white rice.

“My wife and I have always wanted to start our own business together and that’s where our motive came from, so this is our first start,” Rathod said.

A Santa Ana-based company, Flame Broiler has nearly 200 locations in seven states. This location on Del Obispo Street is the first to sprout in the immediate area.

“Because of its unique cliental and it’s a very touristic town,” Rathod said on why he chose San Juan Capistrano. “As a healthy choice restaurant, we wanted to add something from what it has currently.”

Rathod said that he and his wife, Rupa, are excited to work directly with the community.

“We like to hang out with people and always try to know what people like in their life,” Rathod said. “We like being social with them, that’s why we are going into the restaurant business to hopefully help them with healthy choices.”

Rathod said he hopes to open his Flame Broiler location within the next couple of weeks and is currently waiting on city inspections to finish. He and his wife plan to be there regularly, with hours of the establishment from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.