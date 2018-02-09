Business Beat: OC SkinLab Reveals New Office Expansion

New Office

31800 Del Obispo Street, Suite 130

949.359.6400

www.ocskinlab.com

By Emily Rasmussen

OC SkinLab celebrated a new expanded office with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 18. The establishment has been around for two years, providing a full-service dermatology office, including medical, surgical, cosmetic and aesthetic services. This new expansion includes a surgical suite/procedure room and spa treatment. New services include skin cancer treatment, laser treatments, vampire facial and platelet rich plasma injection.

“When we first moved to San Juan Capistrano, I used to fly to San Jose every other day while I was the pathology director for a large dermatology group. It was during those trips that I decided to venture out and start my own practice,” Michelle Hure, M.D., said in an email. “I had a vision to provide personalized, concierge-level dermatology care to the community. I wanted to create an office that was an extension of me, where I treat my patients like family.”

Hure said that what sets OC SkinLab apart from other dermatology practices is that most only offer short-appointment times or focus heavily on cosmetic procedures, whereas OC SkinLab provides more care and time to answer questions and explain treatments.

“Even though the skin is the largest organ of the body, many people overlook its importance,” Hure said. “My passion lies in getting as many people as possible in for skin checks for early detection of skin cancer, effectively treating any medical dermatology diseases, and dispelling skincare myths. Skin cancer detection and treatment is near and dear to me and I’ve always offered free skin checks to those with the highest risk, which are firefighters, EMS, police and lifeguards who live in town.”