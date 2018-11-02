Business Beat: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Opens San Juan Capistrano Location

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

31876 Del Obispo, Suite 5, San Juan Capistrano

www.rmcf.com

By Alex Groves

Randa Basily and her family have a sweet new gig – literally.

In August, Basily and her family opened a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in San Juan Capistrano and began selling all the staples the chain is famous for, including store-made caramel apples, chocolate bars, fudge and ice cream.

A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting was held at the shop on Oct. 23. It was attended by dozens of community members. Basily’s priest blessed the shop.

Basily said the shop’s location, a strip mall off Del Obispo Street, is perfect.

“I love chocolate and I liked the idea of having a chocolate shop, but the only issue was, ‘where?’,” Basily said. “And I didn’t know about that area and when I drove through it I loved it instantly and said, ‘I want it here.’”

Basily said opening a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, rather than another brand of chocolate purveyor, was a no-brainer.

“I wanted it to be a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory because in particular, the chocolate quality is excellent,” she said. “When I went to training at the factory itself in Durango, Colorado, I met with the people at the factory and I was instantly delighted.”

Basily has been running the shop with the help of her husband Hank, daughter Nicole and son Steven. She said they’ve been as enthusiastic about running the business as she has been.

“They love it,” she said. “Who wouldn’t love it? They have access to the best chocolate, all the time.”

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday.