The Capistrano Dispatch

Sundried Tomato American Bistros and Catering is celebrating the 20th anniversary of executive chef and partner Reymundo Pinedo. Pinedo oversees the menus for the bistros as well as the company’s catering division.

Pinedo enjoyed cooking when he was growing up and decided to pursue the profession when he came to the United States. By the age of 19, Pinedo was single-handedly running a busy kitchen at a restaurant in Laguna Beach. It was at that time that he was discovered by partner Rob Quest. Pinedo joined Sundried Tomato in 1994, a year after the company opened its first restaurant in Whittier.

Quest works closely with Pinedo on menu development and appreciates his talent for creating new dishes. He noted that Pinedo’s experimental specials often become popular new menu items.

“Rey is a very genuine person who would rather be in the trenches than be the one in charge,” Quest said. “But he has learned over the years how to be a great leader. He is the one you want to have on your side when the restaurant fills up unexpectedly or when you have 20 catering orders going out in one day.”

Specializing in New American cuisine, Sundried Tomato has locations in San Juan Capistrano (31781 Camino Capistrano) and San Clemente. For more information, visit www.sundriedtomatobistro.com.