Business Owner Must Take Sign Off Camino Capistrano Down

The City Council on Sept. 18 voted to require the business owner of restaurant Trevor’s at the Tracks to take down a sign off Camino Capistrano that advertises his business, because the sign wasn’t technically approved and was the subject of complaints.

The council voted 3-2, with councilmembers Kerry Ferguson and Derek Reeve opposed, to require business owner Trevor Baird to take down the sign.

The sign, located in front of the Mission Hacienda Plaza, was put in place to replace a wooden sign from 1975 that was in a state of disrepair.

However, the new sign – which was never formally approved – was a foot taller; was blocking a sign for the Mission Hacienda Plaza; was inadvertently causing motorists to park in the Mission Hacienda Plaza instead of the train depot parking lot where Trevor’s is actually located; and was causing traffic visibility issues, according to a staff report.

The staff report says the owner of Trevor’s at the Tracks, Trevor Baird, submitted a sign permit application for two signs in October of 2016: a building-mounted sign and a new freestanding monument sign that received planning approval.

Later that month, Baird submitted a Building Permit application for three signs – one building-mounted sign and two freestanding monument signs (including one to replace the sign before the Mission Hacienda Plaza). Staff at that time did not notice the change.

The council directed city staff to require removal of the existing sign and start a meeting with a list of stakeholders that includes Baird, other business owners and property owners to discuss the potential of a replacement sign. That sign would need to be reviewed by the Design Review Committee before heading back to Council.