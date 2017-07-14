The Capistrano Dispatch

On Sunday, April 30, a music video was filmed in the streets of downtown San Juan Capistrano in an effort to promote the businesses of the city’s “depot district.”

Beth Carney, owner of Conservatory at Curiosity, first had the idea for the video and saw her vision become a reality as 50 young dancers from PAVE School of the Arts in Aliso Viejo twirled in bright colors alongside nine businesses surrounding San Juan’s historic train station. Choreography for the shoot was done by Jordan Blais Krinke, and editing for the video was done by Eric Bergstrom of bergstromedia.com. Mark Schwartz, who can often be spotted acting in shows at the Camino Real Playhouse, also made a few appearances.

“The reception has been just amazing,” Carney said. “The community has really embraced it.”

The businesses featured include: Trevor’s at the Tracks, Rancho Capistrano Winery, Five Vines Wine Bar, The Vintage Steakhouse, Guapas Tapas & Wine Bar, 3:16 Bakery Shop, Hennessey’s Tavern, Regency Theatre, and Conservatory at Curiosity.

To view the video, click here.