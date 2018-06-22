32302 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano

949.493.5611

www.buymybikes.com

Buy My Bikes owner Jim Curwood hosted its 40th anniversary celebration at El Adobe de Capistrano restaurant, 31891 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, on Friday, June 15.

Known for his eccentric TV commercials where he dresses like a bee and gives customers a personalized approach to bike riding, “Bicycle Jim” Curwood opened Buy My Bikes 40 years ago. At the event, he thanked the community for its continued support of his business and the 40th anniversary.

Curwood set out to create a bike shop with a different approach than the big box store experience 40 years ago. He started Buy My Bikes with experienced, enthusiastic and dedicated staff who really love bikes and that spirit continues today with over 100 combined years of experience. There’s no bike snobbery at Buy My Bikes, just personalized attention to help customers enjoy biking on one of the 400-plus bikes they have in stock, including cruiser, mountain, electric, BMX and more. The store can also special order bikes and there is a repair shop in the store.

“Buy My Bikes has grown because of the community’s support, and (Curwood) has always given back to the community with philanthropic efforts, routinely raffling off bikes at local charity events. They’ve donated bikes to the Historical Society Barbecue, San Juan’s Fourth of July festivities, San Juan Summer Nights, Dana Point Music in the Park, and many more organizations,” a press release said.

Videos are viewable on YouTube on the buymybikestube channel, the Buy My Bikes Facebook page, and the Instagram account @buymybikes. The bike shop is in its original location at 32302 Camino Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano, a short ride from the Mission and just off Interstate 5. For more information, contact Curwood at 949.493.5611, go to the website or visit the store.