California Primary Election Results

See how the Nov. 6 general election will shape up after June 5

By Eric Heinz

It was an interesting night for Californians, as many of the elections for the state’s primary races were closely watched around the nation.

Democrats in Southern California have been trying to send a “blue wave” to Congress and the Senate against a vast number of GOP-held seats, but in the 49th Congressional District primary election—which includes San Clemente, Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano—it was longtime tax-fighter Diane Harkey, a Republican from Dana Point, who came out on top.

It was a bit of a surprise, as three Democrats gridlocked between 4 percentage points from second to fourth. As of Wednesday morning, San Juan Capistrano’s Mike Levin had the upper hand with 17.1 percent of the vote, Del Mar’s Sara Jacobs with 15.1 percent and San Clemente’s Doug Applegate with 13.2 percent.

It was Applegate who almost unseated longtime Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, who had been in Congress for nearly 20 years.

Harkey went on a massive advertising campaign weeks before the election, calling herself the tax-fighting candidate and promising to reform what she said are burdensome tax policies at the federal level.

Levin, a former chair of the Orange County Democratic Party, has been campaigning since the end of the 2016 election on the back of making it easier and more attractive for industries to change to alternative energy as well as making changes to access higher education.

Jacobs would be the youngest woman to be elected to Congress, at age 29, and has advocated for women’s access to health care, working to create jobs and more affordable housing.

Applegate, the only San Clemente candidate in the race, lost to Issa in the last election and is hoping to make his way back into the fray.

In other elections, District Attorney Tony Rackauckas is defending his seat by a narrow margin against challenger Todd Spitzer, who came in second and will face him in November. The two were well ahead of Democrats Brett Murdock and Lenore Albert-Sheridan. This particular race has drawn interest, as Rackauckas has been the Orange County District Attorney since 1998 and had a falling out with Spitzer when the two worked together at the DA’s office.

Assemblyman Bill Brough, R-73, had almost half the votes to retain his seat for a fourth term. Brough has been heavily involved in issues related to San Clemente, particularly in 2016 when he and State Sen. Patricia Bates, R-36, fought for laws that would amend satellite hospital requirements in order to facilitate the needs of the city’s only emergency room. Their bills failed in committees later on that session.

Lisa Bartlett, the Republican Orange County Supervisor for District 5, ran unopposed and gained the necessary votes to retain her seat for another term.

Official Results



Governor (Top 5)

Gavin Newsom, Democrat 1,358,125 (33.4%)

John Cox, Republican 1,067,180 (26.2%)

Antonio Villaraigosa, Democrat 546,866 (13.4%)

Travis Allen, Republican 395,036 (9.7%)

John Chiang, Democrat 364,961 (9.0%)



Lt. Governor

Eleni Kounalakis, Democrat 900,584 (23.4%)

Ed Hernandez, Democrat 796,568 (20.7%)

Cole Harris, Republican 697,500 (18.4%)

Jeff Bleich, Democrat 358,815 (9.3%)

David Fennell, Republican 318,744 (8.3%)

Lydia Ortega, Republican 253,046 (6.6%)

David R. Hernandez, Republican 238,032 (6.2%)

Gayle McLaughlin, No Party 138,130 (3.6%)

Tim Ferreira, Libertarian 56,983 (1.5%)

Cameron Gharabiklou, Democrat 47,582 (1.2%)

Danny Thomas, No Party 28,370 (0.7%)

U.S. Senate (Top 5), all precincts reporting

Dianne Feinstein, Democrat 1,714,036 (43.8 %)

Kevin De Leon, Democrat 440,993 (11.3 %)

James P. Bradley, Republican 343,894 (8.8 %)

Arun K. Bhumitra, Republican 208,849 (5.3 %)

Paul A. Taylor, Republican 199,716 (5.1 %)

49th Congressional District, all precincts reporting

Diane L. Harkey, Republican 28,695 (25.6%)

Mike Levin, Democrat 19,226 (17.1%)

Sara Jacobs, Democrat 17,247 (15.4%)

Doug Applegate, Democrat 14,704 (13.1%)

Kristin Gaspar, Republican 9,736 (8.7%)

Rocky J. Chávez, Republican 8,654 (7.7%)

Paul G. Kerr, Democrat 5,311 (4.7%)

Brian Maryott, Republican 3,375 (3.0 %)

Mike Schmitt, Republican 1,498(1.3%)

Joshua Schoonover, Republican 851 (0.8%)

Craig A. Nordal, Republican 682 (0.6%)

David Medway, Republican 645 (0.6%)

Robert Pendleton, No Party, 537 (0.5 %)

Danielle St. John, Green 392 (0.4%)

Joshua L. Hancock, Libertarian 317 (0.3%)

Jordan P. Mills, Peace and Freedom 130 (0.1%)

State Senate, 36th District

Patricia C. ‘Pat’ Bates, Republican 78,163 (54.8%)

Marggie Castellano, Democrat 64,424 (45.2%)

State Assembly, 73rd District

William (Bill) Brough, Republican 34,796 (46.9%)

Scott Rhinehart, Democrat 34,796 (39.5%)

Ed Sachs, Republican 10,115 (13.6%)



Orange County District Attorney

Tony Rackauckas, Republican 131,783 (39.4%)

Todd Spitzer, Republican 118,195 (35.3%)

Brett Murdock, Democrat 72,071 (21.5%)

Lenore Albert-Sheridan, Democrat 12,567 (3.8%)



Orange County Sheriff-Coroner

Don Barnes, 167,426 (50.7%)

Duke Nguyen, 99,136 (30.0%)

David C. Harrington, 63,693 (19.3%)



Orange County Board of Education, District 5

Lisa Sparks, 51,120 (56.3%)

Mary Navarro, 22,279 (24.6%)

Kimberly Clark, 8,488 (9.4%)

Dan Draitser, 5,584 (6.2%)

Mike Dalati, 3,251 (3.6%)

Statewide Ballot Measures

68, Natural Resources Bond

Yes, 2,179,210 (56.0%)

No, 1,712,021 (44.0%)

69, Transportation Revenue: Restrictions and Limits

Yes, 3,134,568 (80.4%)

No, 757,300 (19.6%)

70, Greenhouse Gas Reduction Reserve Fund

No, 2,384,946 (63.6%)

Yes, 1,363,872 (36.4%)

71, Ballot Measures: Effective Date

Yes, 2,901,984 (76.8%)

No, 876,436 (23.2%)

72, Property Tax: New Construction: Rain-Capture

Yes, 3,196,128 (83.3%)

No, 641,359 (16.7%)