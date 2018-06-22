By Emily Rasmussen

32409 Calle Perfecto, San Juan Capistrano

949.922.6946

www.thecamptc.com

The Camp Transformation Center, a nationwide franchise of approximately 100 fitness centers that focus on “powerful physical emotional transformations,” opened a new location in San Juan Capistrano on Monday, June 4, according to a press release.

Located near the intersection of Camino Capistrano and San Juan Creek Road, The Camp offers residents “a destination to transform their minds and bodies by creating a community and culture that breeds positive behaviors,” the press release said. Local resident Amber Relis will be managing daily operations, alongside a team of trainers and gym managers.

Relis joined The Camp as a member in April 2015 and grew to love the program. Relis opened her first The Camp location in Lake Forest that following November, and her location in San Juan Capistrano is the second The Camp she has opened.

“I joined as a challenger in April 2015 and fell in love with the program results and more importantly how I felt overall,” Relis said in the press release. “I went from a completely inactive lifestyle to being a gym owner in the matter of a few months—a total 180 I could’ve never imagined. I started looking to expand in both San Juan Capistrano and Rancho Santa Margarita since the beginning of 2016. It’s taken a while to find the right home, but 32409 Calle Perfecto is the perfect one.”

The program at The Camp consists of group training with interval workouts, nutrition and supplement plans, and work with trainers. Members often join through initial “challenges,” which are scheduled seven times per year. For members seeking to maintain their fitness routine, additional challenges, such as one designed to lose 5 percent body fat in six weeks, is also available.

“Through emotional connections made with our trainers, managers and their fellow members, most of our Challengers hit or exceed their goal. We’re confident members in San Juan Capistrano are just as driven with our encouragement,” added Alejandra Font, who co-founded The Camp in 2010. “It is incredibly rewarding to know that we have helped transform so many lives, and we’re happy Amber is bringing the program to San Juan Capistrano. He is a perfect fit to inspire the people of San Juan Capistrano to make the transformation they’ve been wanting.”

To learn more about The Camp, call 949.922.6946.