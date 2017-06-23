The Capistrano Dispatch

The Capistrano Eagles Motorcycle Club is set to host its annual “Christmas in July” community food drive on July 15 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Swallow’s Inn.

The drive supports Father Serra’s Pantry, which benefits San Juan Capistrano families in need. Live music will be performed by Family Style. Needed items include non-perishable foods, personal hygiene products and school supplies. For more information, call 949.422.3717 or 949.493.3188 or visit www.capistranoeagles.com.

The Swallow’s Inn is located at 31786 Camino Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano.