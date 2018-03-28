By Emily Rasmussen

A Capistrano Valley Christian High School baseball pitcher died in his sleep in the early hours of Tuesday, March 27.

Pitcher and senior Logan Hall, 18, died around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Capistrano Valley Christian Baseball Coach Clemente Bonilla confirmed. A family member of Hall told Bonilla that at around 3:30 a.m., Hall woke up saying it was hard for him to breath, lost consciousness and died shortly after, he said.

“We’re a very close family, as a small Christian school. We’re obviously all very sad and devastated,” Bonilla, who knew Hall for five years, said. “(Hall) was a super great kid, very well-liked and a great teammate.”

Bonilla recalled that Hall had just won the baseball team a game on Saturday, with five shutout innings against Canyon Springs. There were no signs of anything wrong with Hall, Bonilla said.

“It’s by all accounts just a freakishly weird thing. He just died in his sleep,” Bonilla added.

Bonilla said that he is positive there will be a memorial service for Hall with his teammates, but the details are yet to be determined.

Zach Cavanagh contributed to this story.

This is a developing story.