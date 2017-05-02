The Capistrano Dispatch

The Catholic Charities Auxiliary Chapters 4 & 5 are hosting their 15th annual Fun and Fabulous Mother’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show at El Adobe de Capistrano on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

The event features door prizes, opportunity drawings, free champagne, a pre-loved jewelry sale and a pre-loved designer purse sale.

Tickets are $42 for Catholic Charities Auxiliary members or $47 for non-members. Proceeds benefit the auxiliary’s mission of helping the needy of South Orange County.

Mail checks to Teress Weber, 30291 Via Festivo, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675. Make checks payable to CCA, Chapter 4-5 (South County). For more information, call 949.488.3872.

El Adobe de Capistrano is located at 31891 Camino Capistrano in San Juan.