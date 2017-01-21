Chamber CEO Mark Bodenhamer is set to move with his family to the Bay Area this summer

The Capistrano Dispatch

The San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that Chamber President and CEO Mark Bodenhamer will be leaving the organization this summer.

Bodenhamer’s wife, Tallia Hart, was recently hired as the new CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, which means their family will soon move to the Bay Area. Hart is currently the CEO of the Irvine Chamber of Commerce.

In a press release sent out on Friday, Chamber officials said Bodenhamer has served for over six years alongside operations manager Jennifer Pointer and program manager Claire Sussex, providing the organization with “strong leadership and dedication to the community of San Juan Capistrano.”

“We are going to miss all the people that we have come to know in San Juan Capistrano, Irvine and around Orange County,” Bodenhamer said. “Leaving my role with the San Juan Chamber was a particularly stressful decision. This is more than a job to me. I genuinely love the community and am so thankful for having had the opportunity to represent the city, its businesses and the Chamber organization for the past six years.”

The chamber board of directors was notified of Bodenhamer’s resignation at a meeting on Thursday, and according to the release, an executive committee is already at work assembling a search and transition committee that will recruit a new executive director.

“We are committed to ensuring that the Chamber staff transition has no impact on our ability to serve this great community,” said Chamber Board Chairman John Gillotti. “The board is currently working on a transition plan that will allow the organization to continue growing and evolving in a positive way. While we are sad to see Mark leave, the board and remaining staff members are all on the same page and excited to welcome in the next chapter for this great organization.

“Transitions are difficult, but the silver lining is that we have plenty of time to execute a smart, forward thinking plan to ensure the Chamber doesn’t miss a beat,” Gillotti said.

All normal Chamber operations and events will continue under the leadership of Gillotti and Bodenhamer. For additional information, member inquiries about the transition process or any other issues, contact Bodenhamer at 949.493.4700 or mark@sanjuanchamber.com.