The San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce is relocating its operations to space in the Clocktower Building off Camino Capistrano, the organization recently announced.

While currently closed for the remainder of the year, the Chamber is looking to reopen its doors at 32332 Camino Capistrano, Suite 102, San Juan Capistrano, in a move that it said “is meant to enhance its presence within the community.”

“We are excited about this move and the opportunities it presents for our Chamber members and the broader community,” Chamber Board Chairperson Craig Dibley said in the announcement. “The Clocktower Building is not just a new location; it’s a symbol of community growth and collaboration.”

In addition to hosting the Chamber, the Clocktower Building, located at the southern part of San Juan, is also where Assemblymember Laurie Davies recently established her district office for the 74th Assembly District.

“This strategic collaboration aims to create a centralized hub that unites businesses, community members, and government representation, fostering collaboration and community engagement,” the Chamber said in its announcement.

The relocation, the Chamber noted, positions the organization as a dedicated Visitor & Tourism Center that can promote the town’s spirit while also providing businesses and visitors a welcoming space.

In the announcement, Davies shared her enthusiasm for the joint venture.

“Opening a district office alongside the Chamber allows us to better serve the constituents of the 74th District,” she said in the media release. “We are eager to work closely with the Chamber to address the needs of our community.”

While the Chamber is closed, people can contact the organization by emailing info@sjcchamber.com.