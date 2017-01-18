With potential toll road extension looming, mayor loses seat on TCA board

By Allison Jarrell

Despite her wish to serve another year on the Transportation Corridor Agencies board, Mayor Kerry Ferguson lost her TCA seat to District 5 Councilman Brian Maryott in a unanimous vote of the City Council on Jan. 12.

Only time will tell what that shift in representation means for San Juan Capistrano. Maryott told the Council that he offers a “fresh approach” on some of the region’s high-stakes transportation issues.

The City Council made all of its appointments to outside agencies during the Jan. 12 meeting and selected which Council members will represent the city on various boards and committees. That included the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA)—a Joint Powers Authority that was formed in 1986 to design, finance, construct and operate the three toll roads in Orange County.

Most of the appointments went fairly quickly and with little fanfare. However, things became noticeably tense when Councilman Maryott threw his hat in the ring for San Juan’s seat on the TCA.

Ferguson cut Maryott off before he could get into his speech, saying she wanted to make a nomination before having discussion. Ferguson paused, and then asked Mayor Pro Tem Sergio Farias to make a nomination.

Taking the cue, Farias nominated Ferguson for TCA.

Maryott explained to the Council why he felt the city could benefit from “fresh representation.”

“However it’s come about, we have a situation now where the Toll Road—the arrow is aiming right over our hillside, through the city, in through District 5,” Maryott said, referring to potential plans for the 241 Toll Road. “It may be very, very remote, but it’s currently in print. We didn’t get here completely accidentally. I think our representation and our total collaboration with the TCA has not been successful. That’s not in criticism of anyone’s efforts with it, it’s just an observation.”

While serving on the TCA board, Ferguson voted against the TCA agreement that contributed to the situation Maryott referenced—the settlement prevents toll roads from being constructed through San Onofre State Beach, the Donna O’Neill Land Conservancy and San Mateo Watershed.

Ferguson said she and San Clemente Councilwoman Kathy Ward, who also voted against the agreement, knew the settlement would “put undue pressure” on their communities to accept the road in their region.

Ferguson responded to Maryott’s remarks by saying she would give a “clearer report” on the current toll road situation during the Council’s closed session meeting on Jan. 17. Ferguson said there were initially 15 toll road proposals made in the TCA’s South Orange County Mobility Working Group, and somehow a 16th proposal was submitted without being voted on.

“If you’re talking about whether I am capable of representing our city and representing the needs of your constituents, as well as the other constituents in our city, I really beg to differ with you, and I would have to say that your comments are not based in fact,” Ferguson said. “Unless you had been at even one of the meetings, which you have not, and were privy to how things have come to where they are, you couldn’t understand what has been involved.”

After Ferguson’s comments, former mayor Pam Patterson promptly recommended Maryott for the position. After Ferguson received only one vote from herself for the spot, Maryott was voted in unanimously.