The Capistrano Dispatch

Orange County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a child annoyance incident Wednesday morning.

At about 8:50 a.m. on Jan. 18, deputies received a report that a 5th grader walking to Ladera Ranch Elementary School was grabbed from behind by a male suspect.

The 10-year-old resisted the suspect by kicking and screaming and was able to get away. The victim ran home and reported the incident to his mother, who then reported it to deputies.

The child described the suspect as a man with dark complexion, possibly African American, thin build and tattoos on his hands. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored jacket, pants and boots.

Investigators are seeking any possible witnesses, surveillance video or additional victims. There is no description of the suspect’s vehicle.

On Wednesday night, the Capistrano Unified School District posted OCSD’s press release to social media followed by a statement regarding students’ safety.

“We want to ensure that all of our students are aware of strategies to stay safe in our community and we are asking our families to remind children about safe practices on the way to and from school,” said Chief Communications Officer Ryan Burris.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orange County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Hernandez at 949.206.6194 or the department commander at 714.647.7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers by calling 1.855.TIP.OCCS (1.855.847.6227).

Below is the full statement released by CUSD on Wednesday:

Good Evening,

We want to ensure that all of our students are aware of strategies to stay safe in our community and we are asking our families to remind children about safe practices on the way to and from school. The following information is excerpted from a child safety website at www.McGruff.org.

There are a number of basic safety rules kids can follow that will increase their awareness and lessen their chance of being harmed.

Children should not get into a car or go anywhere with any person unless their parents have told them specifically that it’s okay. CUSD students may only ride home with parents or individuals listed on the emergency card. If you have a carpool, please inform the office to update the emergency card.

If someone follows your child on foot or in a car, he/she should stay away from him or her. Don’t go near the car or get inside. Get to a crowded, well-lit place where others can help.

Don’t go anywhere with a stranger. Don’t respond to anyone they don’t know well even if the person asks for directions, help to look for a lost puppy, or tells them that their mother or father is in trouble and that he or she will take them to their parents.

If someone tries to take them somewhere, quickly get away from him or her and yell: “This man (woman) is trying to take me away,” or “this person is not my father (or mother).”

Kids should always use the buddy system. Go with a friend, never alone.

Work out a safe route to school. Choose the quickest way with the fewest street crossings and use intersections with crossing guards. Whenever possible, stay away from parks, vacant lots, fields, and other places where there aren’t many people around.

Children should memorize their home phone number and address as well as parents’ work and cell phone numbers. If they don’t have them memorized write these numbers on a card and put it in a safe place.

If children see something that doesn’t seem right, like a car they don’t recognize driving around your block again and again, tell an adult right away.

Thank you,

Ryan Burris

Chief Communications Officer