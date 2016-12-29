The Capistrano Dispatch

The California Highway Patrol Capistrano Area will conduct a DUI and driver license safety checkpoint on Dec. 29 in an unincorporated area of South Orange County.

“All too often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed on our local roadways by intoxicated or unlicensed drivers,” said Lt. Joslin, CHP Capistrano Area Acting Commander. “The goal of the CHP is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of intoxicated or unlicensed drivers. A sobriety/driver license checkpoint is a proven effective tool for achieving this goal and is designed to augment existing patrol operations.”