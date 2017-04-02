The Capistrano Dispatch

On April 5, officers from the California Highway Patrol Capistrano Area office are inviting members of the public to join them to discuss community issues, have coffee and build relationships.

‘Coffee with a Cop’ provides an opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Orange County neighborhoods.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. at Starbucks, located at 27622 Antonio Parkway in Ladera Ranch. Contact Officer Reynoso with any questions at 949. 487.4000 or rareynoso@chp.ca.gov.

“We hope community members will welcome the opportunity to ask questions, bring concerns forward, or simply get to know our officers,” said Capt. Ray Diggins. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”