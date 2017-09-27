The Capistrano Dispatch

Chris Childress has been named the head boys basketball coach at Capistrano Valley Christian School, the school announced in a press release today.

Childress most recently served as the head coach of the Bellflower High team, which went 7-17 in 2016. Childress has served as an assistant coach at Orange Lutheran and Mayfair.

Childress replaces former coach Jeff Beeler, who lasted just one season as coach at CVCS. The Eagles went 14-14 last season, finishing second in the San Joaquin League. The Eagles advanced to the first round of the CIF-SS Division 3AA Championships.

Childress is the brother of former eight-year NBA veteran Josh Childress.