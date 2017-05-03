The Capistrano Dispatch

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is inviting South Orange County citizens concerned about climate change to a workshop on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Andrews by the Sea United Methodist Church in San Clemente. The workshop will launch a new local chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL).

During the workshop, participants will learn how to exercise their political power and build political will for climate solutions. The workshop is free and open to the public, and will be led by Jim Waterhouse with Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Once the new chapter is launched, it will meet monthly, and volunteers will work with local action teams and individually.

“Politicians do not create political will, they respond to it. If we want Congress to address climate change, then they have to hear from us,” said Larry Kramer, the new chapter coordinator. “The workshop will give volunteers the tools they need to be effective advocates.”

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a grassroots advocacy organization with 393 chapters across the U.S. and Canada dedicated to generating political will for effective national policies to address climate change. The group is working to build support for Carbon Fee and Dividend legislation. In 2016, CCL volunteers held 1,390 meetings with congressional offices, and generated 2,901 letters to the editor, op-eds, editorials and articles.

St. Andrews by the Sea United Methodist Church is located at 2001 Calle Frontera, San Clemente. Those interested in attending can acquire free tickets for the workshop online at occlimateworkshop.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Larry Kramer at larrykramerccl@gmail.com, Paul Barnes p-barnes@sbcgolbal.net, or Chris Marker at chris_marker@hotmail.com.