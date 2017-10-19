The Capistrano Dispatch

The city of San Juan Capistrano alerted residents on Wednesday of a scam targeting water customers.

City officials said the suspects are calling residents and identifying themselves as Water Department employees. The suspects then demand that payment be made in order to avoid termination of water service.

“If you receive a call from anyone identifying themselves as the San Juan Capistrano Water Department, we strongly encourage you to discontinue the call and contact the Water Department Customer Service line direct at 949.493.1515 to verify the request,” city officials said.

If residents have any questions or think they might have been a victim of the scam, contact the city’s Water Department Customer Service at 949.493.1515.