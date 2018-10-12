City Amends Definition of Smoking to Include E-Cigarettes

By Alex Groves

The City Council on Oct. 2 amended the definition of smoking to include electronic smoking devices in places in the city where smoking is banned.

The City Council voted 4-1, with Councilmember Derek Reeve opposed, to amend the definition of smoking.

Currently smoking is banned in a number of locations within the city. During an earlier council meeting, the council approved an ordinance adding city parks to the list of locations.

It was during that time when Councilmember Kerry Ferguson asked if the prohibition applied to e-cigarettes, to which city attorney Jeffrey Ballinger stated it did not.

The city attorney’s office was instructed to bring back an ordinance that would amend the code’s language to include e-cigarettes.