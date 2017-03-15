The Capistrano Dispatch

At a special 4 p.m. meeting on Wednesday, March 15, the San Juan Capistrano City Council will appoint residents to serve on the city’s Planning Commission, Utilities Commission, Design Review Committee, Cultural Heritage Commission, Housing Advisory Committee and the newly-merged Parks, Recreation, Youth and Seniors Services, Trails and Equestrian Commission.

The city recently accepted applications from residents to serve on the commissions for two-year terms. Having reviewed the applications, the Council will vote tonight on appointments for each commission. Planning Commission applicants will first go through a public interview process before the Council votes.

To view the full agenda, including lists of applicants for each commission, click here. To view a live stream of tonight’s meeting, click here. City Hall is located 32400 Paseo Adelanto.