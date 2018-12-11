City Council Appoints Maryott as Mayor

By Shawn Raymundo

Dozens of community officials, stakeholders and citizens gathered at the San Juan Capistrano City Council Chambers on Monday, Dec. 10, as the city’s newest elected members took their place among the dais and appointed Councilmember Brian Maryott to serve as mayor for the next year.

Maryott’s appointment punctuated the start of the new term for city council, which welcomed former Mayor John Taylor and newcomer Troy Bourne, who are replacing outgoing Councilmembers Kerry Ferguson and Pam Patterson.

“I want to tell the community and my colleagues how honored I am to serve,” said Maryott, who previously held the position of mayor pro tem under Mayor Sergio Farias.

“You need the blessings, the confidence and trust first of your colleagues, and I’m grateful for that,” Maryott said of the mayoral appointment.

With Maryott taking on this new role, Farias resumes his title as councilmember. Farias, who received considerable applause and appreciation from the crowd, was presented with a plaque, recognizing his achievements and service as the mayor.

“It was a great pleasure to serve as mayor for all the residents of San Juan Capistrano,” Farias said. “The special part of our city is the people of San Juan Capistrano. You’re all unique, and it was a great honor to serve all of you.”

To serve under Maryott as mayor pro tem over the next year, the council voted unanimously to appoint Bourne, a businessman and first-time councilmember.

“I’m looking forward to serving on this council,” Bourne said.

While Monday evening’s meeting displayed all the pomp and circumstance of a swearing-in ceremony, there was a brief moment of contention during the opening prayer.

Leading the invocation, Councilmember Ferguson said that this “past election season was perhaps the least honest in our city’s history.” Her remarks prompted scoffs from the crowd, including one person commenting that she was being a “sore loser.”

Ferguson and Patterson lost their council seats during last month’s election. The two ran under District 3 – a crowded field that included incumbent Councilmember Derek Reeve, college student Cody Martin, businesswoman Joyce Anderson and U.S. Air Force Veteran Robert Hagstrom, a write-in candidate.

Reeve won the bid for reelection, receiving 39 percent of the votes in that district.

Before delivering some parting words to the community and their fellow councilmembers, Ferguson and Patterson were presented with plaques recognizing them for their service to the city.

Patterson encouraged residents to “rise again, unite and fight for the preservation of our quality of life and for this historic city, which we are so fortunate to call home.”

In a tearful goodbye, Ferguson expressed gratitude to her supporters, letting them know that they won’t be forgotten.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to every one of you who has helped and supported me all these years. You will never be forgotten,” Ferguson said. “It has indeed been my honor to serve you in this uniquely beautiful and historic town we call home.”