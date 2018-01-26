By Allison Jarrell

The San Juan Capistrano City Council voted 4-1 on Jan. 16 to authorize City Manager Ben Siegel to execute contracts with Siemens Industry Inc. for converting city streetlights from high pressure sodium lights to light emitting diode (LED) technology.

Council member Pam Patterson was the sole dissenter, saying she felt Siemens was the “more expensive option” and a “lesser product.”

According to city staff, the annual savings from the conversion will be approximately $30,300, with a total program savings of nearly $400,000 over the 10-year term. The total cost to install the 1,138 eligible LED street lights is $452,400, which includes all materials, labor and equipment for installation. Siemens agreed to a taxable lease purchase agreement for a 10-year term with an annual payment of $57,700, beginning in April 2019.