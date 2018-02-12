AnthonyFranco
EYE ON SJC, News

City Council Awards 2017 Deputy of the Year

By Emily Rasmussen, The Capistrano Dispatch

On Feb. 6, City Council honored Orange County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Anthony Franco as the 2017 Deputy of the Year.

Farias presented the award to Franco at the city council meeting, with some 20 Sheriff’s deputies in the audience.

“Being a constant professional, Deputy Franco makes nightly arrests on narcotics offenders, subjects with stolen vehicles, burglars, felons and gang members,” Farias said. “Franco constantly conducts proactive policing late at night by patrol checking businesses and local problem areas.”

With his experience, Franco is now one of the most tenured training officers to new deputies, Farias said.

About The Author Capo Dispatch

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>