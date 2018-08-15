City Council Election: Nine Candidates for San Juan Capistrano Council Confirmed

By Alex Groves

Though as many as 14 people pulled nomination paperwork for San Juan Capistrano City Council, only nine people submitted their paperwork and were confirmed by the Orange County registrar of voters.

At least two new faces will be on the council following the election. Three incumbents will be facing off against one another for District 3. All candidates for District 2 and District 4 have never been on the council before.

The following is a list of the confirmed candidates for each district:

District 2:

Troy Bourne

Kimberly McCarthy

District 3:

Kerry Ferguson (Incumbent City Councilwoman)

Derek Reeve (Incumbent City Councilman)

Pam Patterson (Incumbent City Councilwoman)

Cody Martin

Joyce Anderson

District 4:

John Taylor

Jeff Vasquez