City Council Initiates Design Services for Verdugo Street Beautification

By Alex Groves

The San Juan Capistrano City Council on Monday, Nov. 5, voted 4-1, with Councilmember Pam Patterson dissenting, to approve a professional services agreement with a design firm to start designing, preparing environmental documents and preparing cost estimates for a project to beautify Verdugo Street.

According to a city staff report from City Engineer Joe Parco, the city solicited design proposals and received proposals from seven applicants, but recommended awarding the contract to Adams Streeter Civil Engineers for a total estimated cost of $321,698.

During the meeting, Parco said some of the desired amenities as part of a beautification project included pedestrian street lighting, bistro lighting, shade structures and brick pavers for the overarching goal of making that portion downtown more inviting and pedestrian- friendly.

Now that the design contract has been awarded, the next step will be to develop final design plans, specifications and cost estimates. Those will be shown at stakeholder workshops and reviewed by city commissions.

The design and environmental review processes are expected to take about a year to complete with construction likely to begin in fall 2019.