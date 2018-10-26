City, County Strike Agreement over use of Landfill Site

The San Juan Capistrano City Council unanimously approved an agreement on Tuesday, Oct. 16, for the city to receive payment in exchange for the extended use of a zone within the Prima Deshecha Landfill that’s within city limits.

According to a city staff report, the county is seeking permission from the state of California to extend the use of Zone 1 of the Prima Deshecha Landfill, located within the city limits, beyond its permitted term of December 2019 to approximately 2050.

The reason for the extension is because the capacity of the landfill is more than expected because of recycling and conservation, but that also means that construction of a planned regional park at the site would be delayed.

Because the city will not benefit from a regional park as soon as originally anticipated, the county under the agreement will give the city an equity payment of $6 million, split up over two payments, as well as a host fee of $800,000 a year over the next 10 years.

The city will receive an additional five years of host payments in that amount if it agrees to extend the waste disposal agreement in 2025.

Now that the item has been approved by the council, it will come before the Orange County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 30.