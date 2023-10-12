For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

With San Juan Hills opening its Sea View League schedule on Friday, Oct. 13, all four San Juan Capistrano high school football teams will have entered league play, and all with strong results.

Whether it’s JSerra making an early mark on the Trinity League playoff race, St. Margaret’s bouncing back in a big way or Capistrano Valley Christian and San Juan Hills continuing their offensive rolls, each city team is making a big late-season push for the CIF-SS playoffs.

Let’s check in with each squad on their recent results and how their league playoff races are shaping up:

San Juan Hills is 7-0 for First Time Since 2015

For only the second time in program history, San Juan Hills is 7-0 as the Stallions come off their bye week into Sea View League play.

The Stallions, ranked No. 21 in CIF-SS by CalPreps, have never been 8-0, but the reigning Sea View League champions will be big favorites heading into their opener at home against El Toro on Friday.

It’s been a big turnaround for the San Juan Hills program after opening the past two seasons with marks of 0-6 and 0-7, and the Stallions got to 7-0 this season with a dramatic rivalry win over Tesoro to recapture the Mission Bell on Sept. 29.

After Tesoro took the lead for the first time with just over a minute remaining, San Juan Hills senior Colton Chase caught a ball over the middle from sophomore Timmy Herr and cut into the end zone with 0.6 seconds left to grab the game back for the Stallions, 27-24, sending the student section streaking onto the field to claim the rivalry trophy for the Stallions for just the second time.

San Juan Hills led, 20-7, on a 38-yard field goal by Manuel Maganda to open the third quarter, but Tesoro slowly fought back. Lance Guerrero kicked a 41-yard field goal in the third quarter, and following two chunk-play passes from Cash O’Byrne, Travis Wood scored on a 1-yard touchdown to cut the San Juan Hills lead to three points.

After taking the ball from its own 15-yard line with four minutes left, Tesoro fought off two San Juan Hills sacks on the drive and marched 85 yards to grab the lead on a 12-yard pass from O’Bryne to Guerrero, who fought for the end zone to score.

Tesoro now led by four points, 24-20, with San Juan Hills taking the ball at its own 36-yard line with about a minute to play.

Herr took control of the game with a calm, collected one-minute drill, finding receivers on the outside and converting two third downs. From the Tesoro 16-yard line, Herr found Chase cutting in from the right, and with a catch at the 5-yard line, the senior receiver turned upfield and into the end zone for the clinching score with 0.6 seconds remaining.

JSerra Holding onto Final Playoff Spot in Tight Trinity League

First-year JSerra head coach Victor Santa Cruz’s first Trinity League win with the Lions may end up being the most important, as JSerra holds an edge on the third and final playoff spot in the Trinity League through two league games.

Last season, JSerra upset Orange Lutheran in the final game of the season to force a three-way tie for that third spot with the Lancers and Santa Margarita, which saw all three teams earn a spot in the CIF-SS Division 1 playoff bracket.

This season, that de facto playoff game may have just been JSerra’s league opener, as the Lions once again leaned on their defense to knock off Orange Lutheran, 24-14, at home on Sept. 29. Senior linebacker Rocco Panicola picked off the Lancers (4-3, 1-1) for a touchdown with 1:21 to play to seal the victory.

Now, following a 42-0 road loss to national No. 1 Mater Dei last Friday, Oct. 6, the Lions (4-3, 1-1) have an opportunity to effectively seal their playoff spot as they host rival Santa Margarita (4-3, 0-2) this Friday, Oct. 13.

Santa Margarita, ranked No. 8 in CIF-SS by CalPreps, needs a win over the Lions, ranked No. 7, to stay in the race for a guaranteed playoff berth. The Eagles lost their league opener to St. John Bosco, 42-7, and fell in their own crucial game against Orange Lutheran, 28-21.

JSerra hosts St. John Bosco next Friday, Oct. 20, and is on the road against Servite on Oct. 27.

St. Margaret’s Finds Offense in League Bounceback

It was a slow start to the Dan O’Shea era for St. Margaret’s, as the Tartans dropped four of their first five games under their new head coach, including their Orange Coast League opener at Santa Ana, 49-36, on Sept. 14.

However, St. Margaret’s (3-4, 2-1) has found its edge over its past two league games, and the Tartans are now sitting in second place, comfortably in playoff position. St. Margaret’s won on the road over Orange, 28-22, and at home over Estancia, 54-6.

In three league games, senior quarterback Max Ruff threw for a combined 11 touchdowns and 873 yards, and converted volleyball star senior Russell Frye has caught 22 passes for 202 yards and three scores in his first-ever three games of league football.

Coming off a bye week, the Tartans host Costa Mesa (2-5, 1-2) on Friday, Oct. 13.

Capistrano Valley Christian Keeps Rolling

As the Mesquite League portion of its schedule came around, Capistrano Valley Christian kept firing, and the Eagles are sitting comfortably in first place through two games.

CVCS (5-1, 2-0) won a crucial opener at Linfield Christian of Temecula, 24-22, and soared over Western Christian of Uplan, 42-21, to sit alone in first place in the Mesquite League.

In those two league games, junior quarterback Nate Richie has thrown for six touchdown passes and 555 yards passing, with junior receiver Max Krosky catching 12 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back JP Synnott rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns against Western Christian.

Capistrano Valley hosts Riverside Prep this Friday, Oct. 13, at Aliso Niguel High School.