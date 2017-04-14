By Allison Jarrell

City officials are seeking input from the public on four development bids for the downtown property that has been home to the Camino Real Playhouse for nearly three decades.

In order to glean that input, the city will hold a public workshop on Wednesday, April 26 at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 32400 Paseo Adelanto.

“The public is encouraged to attend and participate in this important phase of the selection process,” a press release stated. The four development concepts will be presented and residents will have an opportunity during public comment to voice their opinions.

The city has been reviewing 13 bids for the property in closed session since January, and has since narrowed the field to four favored development proposals. The property consists of two adjacent parcels at 31776 El Camino Real and 26874 Ortega Highway.

When the state “dissolved” redevelopment agencies back in 2012, the city of San Juan Capistrano, like other agencies, was required to develop a plan to sell any agency-owned property. For San Juan, this meant selling the two downtown parcels and the Lower Rosan Ranch property off of Stonehill Drive.

The four proposals have not yet been released to the public. Mayor Kerry Ferguson, Camino Real Playhouse management, and many community members have noted that they would like to see a performing arts center included at the site.

For more information on the workshop, contact project manager Charlie View at 949.443.6321.