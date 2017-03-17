The Capistrano Dispatch

The city of San Juan Capistrano’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program prepares residents to be self-reliant in the event of a natural disaster. Through preparedness and training, individuals are taught to take care of their family and neighbors and to assess hazards before and after a disaster occurs.

The 20-hour FEMA-based course is free to San Juan Capistrano residents. Classes include both classroom and hands-on training in: disaster preparedness, terrorism awareness, fire safety, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, disaster psychology and team organization.

The next CERT training will be held on Monday evenings beginning April 3. For more information or to sign up for classes, call 949.443.6392 or visit www.sanjuancapistrano.org/CERT.