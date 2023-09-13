Those aware of San Juan Capistrano residents who have made a substantial and positive impact on the town have an opportunity to nominate them for inclusion on the city’s Wall of Recognition.

Through Oct. 6, individuals can submit names to the City of San Juan Capistrano of those whom they believe deserve to be included on the Wall of Recognition, located at the local community center.

The Wall of Recognition program, which was created by the City Council, is meant “to honor those individuals whose service to the community has made the City of San Juan Capistrano a more productive and enjoyable place to live, work and visit,” the city explained in an announcement of the nomination period.

This past year’s slate of honorees included equestrian Julie Ryan Johnson, Cultural Heritage Commissioner Ann Ronan, and local volunteer Gerald “Jerry” Muir.

Based on the submissions, the City Council will select this year’s Wall of Recognition honorees, whose names will later be added to the wall as part of an unveiling ceremony at the community center.

According to the city’s nomination guidelines, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, a person or a consensus of no more than 10 people who must reside in San Juan, and councilmembers are eligible to nominate or sponsor an individual for inclusion on the wall.

For nominees to qualify, they must be San Juan residents. Their community service must have also been performed in the city or evidently benefited the city directly.

The city notes, though, that the council can waive any and all of the qualification requirements with a majority approval.

Additional guidelines and information can be found at sanjuancapistrano.org/417/Wall-of-Recognition.

The nomination period closes at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Those with a question or a nomination can contact Ashley Melchor at 949.443.6380 or amelchor@sanjuancapistrano.org.