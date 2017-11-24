City Receives Award for La Novia Roundabout Project

The Capistrano Dispatch

On Nov. 9, City Manager Ben Siegel reported that the city will receive an award from the Southern California Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) for the recently-completed roundabout project at the intersection of La Novia and Interstate 5.

“The APWA recognizes public works accomplishments in various categories, and the city’s roundabout project will be recognized under the category of Traffic, Mobility & Beautification,” Siegel wrote in his weekly update. “The roundabout project will also receive an award from the American Council of Engineering Companies.”

The La Novia roundabout was completed in early March, marking the end of about seven months of construction that transformed the four-way stop into a traffic circle. The roundabout is part of the development agreement for Taylor Morrison’s 416-home Pacifica San Juan residential development. California Environmental Quality Act regulations required the developer to design and construct several mitigation measures to combat the additional traffic the homes will produce.

Siegel said the roundabout has “reduced congestion at the off-ramp, enhanced traffic safety and improved mobility.”