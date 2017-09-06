The Capistrano Dispatch

The public is invited to join San Clemente City Council member Lori Donchak for a “Toll Road Trek” hike on the Forster Ridgeline Trail on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9-10:30 a.m. The purpose of the hike is to help citizens learn more about the potential impacts of the alignments being studied by the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA). A naturalist will also participate in the hike and discussion.

The starting point for the three-mile hike is at the trail at Avenida La Pata and Camino Del Rio. Participants are asked to park on Camino Del Rio in Forster Ranch and to carpool if possible. This can be a strenuous three-mile hike on a dirt trail. Wear tennis shoes, sunscreen, a hat and bring a water bottle. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

More information provided by the city about the proposed toll road is available at www.san-clemente.org/about-us/city-news/toll-road-information. For more information, call 949.361.8254 or email fergusonl@san-clemente.org.