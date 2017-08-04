City of San Juan Capistrano Launches Streamlined Website

The Capistrano Dispatch

This week, the city of San Juan Capistrano launched a new and improved website. (Same address: www.sanjuancapistrano.org)

According to city staff, the “spruced up” site features: “streamlined navigation; phone and tablet compatibility; better access to City Council and commission webcasts, recordings, and associated documents; modern community engagement and marketing automation technologies using MailChimp integrations; a simplified and updated approach to municipal information navigation; and improved branding.”

“At no additional cost, this new website will enable the city to more effectively communicate with the public,” City Manager Ben Siegel said in his weekly update.

The new site—which was completed in-house by staff and the city’s IT department—received praise from Council members and residents alike this week. Councilman Derek Reeve took to Facebook to laud the effort:



To receive notifications posted on the website about community events and projects, or to receive the Siegel’s weekly community update, residents can subscribe on the city’s website.

Anyone having difficulty accessing the new website may need to reset their cache or contact their internet provider’s technical support.

For more information about the new website or to recommend additional modifications, contact Senior Executive Assistant Lindsey Stigall at 949.443.6315 or LStigall@sanjuancapistrano.org.