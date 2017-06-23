The Capistrano Dispatch

The city’s 1/11 Marine Adoption Committee is seeking new, unwrapped baby gifts for a special baby shower for Marines and their spouses. Items needed for the families include: diapers, wipes, baby lotion and shampoo, bottles and bottle cleaners, wash cloths, clothing, socks, booties, blankets and gift cards.

Donations will be collected now through July 7 at Homefront America’s office, located at 31877 Del Obispo Street, Suite 101. For more information, contact Homefront America at 949.248.9468.