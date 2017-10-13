The Capistrano Dispatch

City officials are looking for residents interested in serving as City Council-appointed citizen-at-large members of the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Ad-Hoc Committee. All applicants must be registered voters of the city of San Juan Capistrano.

The committee is comprised of at least five residents of the city. Membership should be balanced and include individuals with business experience, senior citizens, and knowledgeable professionals in the fields of construction, finance, law, and accounting. No city official, city employee, city commission or committee member, or city contractor is allowed to serve on the committee.

The Citizens’ Bond Oversight Ad-Hoc Committee does not have decision-making authority, but reviews recommendations to the Council for expenditure of bond proceeds and reports on whether such expenditures conform to the purposes stated in Ordinance 940 (Open Space Measure Y – 2008 Election), adopted by the City Council on Aug. 19, 2008. The committee also reviews the audits and reports of expenditures of bond proceeds and will inform the public concerning the same.

Applications will be accepted at City Hall until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

To access the commission application, visit www.sanjuancapistrano.org, or pick up the forms at City Hall, located at 32400 Paseo Adelanto. For more information, call the City Clerk at 949.493.1171.