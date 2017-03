The Capistrano Dispatch

The city of San Juan Capistrano and local nonprofit Homefront America are collecting unopened bags of jelly beans to help fill Easter eggs for the adopted 1/11 Marines and their families. Donations are being collected at the Homefront America office, located at 31877 Del Obispo Street, Suite 101, now through March 29. Donations will be accepted 12-5 p.m. For more information or to make a donation, call 949.248.9468 or email info@homefrontamerica.org.