City Seeks Input from Public on River Street Marketplace Proposal

The Capistrano Dispatch

The city of San Juan Capistrano will hold a public scoping meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 24, to present information on the proposed River Street Marketplace development and receive public input on the environmental review of the project.

“The city has determined that the preparation of an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) is necessary to assess the potential impacts of the proposed River Street Marketplace Project,” City Manager Ben Siegel said in a press release. “Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the city has issued a Notice of Preparation (NOP) to responsible agencies, organizations and interested parties to solicit comments and suggestions within a 30-day comment period regarding the scope and content of the required EIR.”

Members of the public wanting to share comments and suggestions in person can attend the Jan. 24 meeting from 5-7 p.m. at the SJC Community Center, located at 25925 Camino Del Avion. Attendees can expect to learn about the proposed project and will have an opportunity to provide feedback as to the scope and content of the EIR.

For those who can’t attend, the city is also welcoming public input regarding preparation of the EIR via correspondence submitted within the 30-day comment period, which began on Jan. 12 and will end on Feb. 13.

Any comments or questions about the upcoming meeting and the proposed project can be directed to Senior Planner David Contreras at dcontreras@sanjuancapistrano.org.