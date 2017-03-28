By Allison Jarrell

San Juan Capistrano City Council members are getting closer to deciding what type of development will go on the Lower Rosan Ranch property, and they’re asking for the public’s input before making a final decision.

The Council has been reviewing development proposals for the 15-acre property off of Stonehill Drive since January, and according to a city staff report, the field has been narrowed to five bids. In order to gauge interest and get input on those five proposals from the community, the Council is hosting a workshop on Wednesday, March 29 at 5 p.m. at City Hall, located at 32400 Paseo Adelanto.

During the workshop, members of the public will be able to listen to presentations on each of the five proposals being considered, as well as address the Council with any questions, concerns and opinions. At the end of the discussion, the Council will be able to direct staff regarding the next steps of the evaluation process.

To view the full workshop agenda, including summaries of each proposal, click here.