City Workers Discover Sinkhole in San Juan Capistrano

A sinkhole was discovered this week on Avenida De La Vista near Calle Santa Barbara, while city workers were removing damaged curb, gutter and sidewalk for the Capistrano Villas Pavement Rehabilitation Project.

The sinkhole was about 6 feet in circumference and 5-to-6-feet deep and was repaired on Friday, Feb. 23.

“The area of repair is approximately 8 feet by 8 feet,” San Juan Capistrano Assistant City Manager Jacob Green said in an email on Feb. 23. “Crews removed the existing soil in this area and repaired the gap between the two storm drain pipes. The area was backfilled today and new curb and gutter and sidewalk will be constructed by the middle of next week pending weather conditions.”

