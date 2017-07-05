The Capistrano Dispatch

The city’s senior program is collaborating with Silverado Senior Living on a new social program for seniors.

Beginning Wednesday, July 26, “Coloring, Conversation and Donuts” will be held at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the senior lounge. The community center is located at 25925 Camino Del Avion.

Seniors visiting the community center will have an opportunity to de-stress while coloring and enjoying great conversation and delicious donuts. All supplies are provided free of charge and registration is not necessary.

For more information, call the community services department at 949.493.5911.